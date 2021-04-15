PAID Network Reaches Market Cap of $306.19 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $306.19 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAID Network has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for $4.83 or 0.00007692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00068779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.22 or 0.00271197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $469.83 or 0.00748542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,843.18 or 1.00122122 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00023221 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.13 or 0.00865310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

