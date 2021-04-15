MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Update

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the March 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,707,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGTI remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,266,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,341,350. MGT Capital Investments has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. As of January 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

