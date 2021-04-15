MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Update

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the March 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,707,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MGTI remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,266,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,341,350. MGT Capital Investments has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.
About MGT Capital Investments
