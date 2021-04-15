3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,561,239,000 after buying an additional 226,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,275,000 after buying an additional 210,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.89. 24,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,624. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.22. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

