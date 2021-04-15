Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Meritor reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Meritor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,099. Meritor has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

