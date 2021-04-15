Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) has been assigned a C$1.50 price target by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

AOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Ascot Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.85 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

TSE:AOT traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.96. The company had a trading volume of 505,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,630. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$335.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.15.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

