Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Set at C$2.75 by Raymond James

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) has been given a C$2.75 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 374.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CXB. TD Securities reduced their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CXB stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,942. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

