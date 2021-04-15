Analysts Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Post $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,969. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

