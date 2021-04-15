Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 132,513 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.