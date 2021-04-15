Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $11.14 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.45.

NYSE:TMO traded up $18.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $496.85. The company had a trading volume of 67,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,849. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $316.36 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $455.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.71. The company has a market capitalization of $195.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

