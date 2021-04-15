Collective Family Office LLC Sells 70 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.22 on Thursday, reaching $367.39. 41,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,762. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

