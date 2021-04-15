Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after acquiring an additional 273,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $411,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,131,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.84. 63,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.