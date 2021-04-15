CIBC Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$30.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keyera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.13.

KEY traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,980. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$15.37 and a 52-week high of C$27.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.7499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

