good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at Raymond James

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) has been assigned a C$1.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.80 price target on good natured Products and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of good natured Products stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,693. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$211.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44. good natured Products has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$1.98.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

