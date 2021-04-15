Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s current price.

CCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$129.63.

Shares of CCA stock traded up C$2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$121.39. 67,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,821. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$105.90. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$89.90 and a 12-month high of C$132.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$618.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$613.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.9700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

