Scotiabank Raises Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$31.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight Capital reissued a “na” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of TSE PXT traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$22.43. The company had a trading volume of 162,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,171. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.05 and a 12-month high of C$24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.74.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 3.077191 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total value of C$1,527,173.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,939,370.04. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.85, for a total transaction of C$218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,691,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,969,741.15. Insiders have sold a total of 232,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,676 in the last quarter.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

