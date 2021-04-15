Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$33.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.50 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.65.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,905,865. The company has a market cap of C$40.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$29.55.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 1.652486 earnings per share for the current year.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.