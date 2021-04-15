Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$33.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.50 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.65.
SU traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,905,865. The company has a market cap of C$40.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$29.55.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
