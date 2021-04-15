Cypress Capital Group Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after acquiring an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

