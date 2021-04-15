JCIC Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,514 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for 1.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.65.

NYSE TRP opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

