Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 26.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,688 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 1.1% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 53,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,817. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

