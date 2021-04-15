Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.6% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.58. 335,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,748,031. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $217.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.