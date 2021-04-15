AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 140 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.59. 468,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,460,822. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.