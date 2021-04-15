Gems (GEM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,946.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Gems has a market cap of $568,585.62 and approximately $13,946.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00067965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00019540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.87 or 0.00738653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00089529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,870.18 or 0.06176081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00033539 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

