$33.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce sales of $33.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $36.98 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $34.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $137.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.56 billion to $158.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $138.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.97 billion to $148.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.81. The stock had a trading volume of 141,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,517. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 108.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

