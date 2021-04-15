First Bank & Trust Acquires 744 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WFC stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.33. 760,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,489,555. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.