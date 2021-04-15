Veles Trading Up 50.9% This Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, Veles has traded 50.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a total market capitalization of $133,494.92 and approximately $557.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,743.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,462.34 or 0.03924478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.46 or 0.00443803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $845.01 or 0.01346781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.69 or 0.00565306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.43 or 0.00542579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00043101 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.05 or 0.00398534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003491 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,448 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,776 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

