Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Down 54.1% in March

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the March 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BONXF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.94. 13,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,867. Bonterra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bonterra Resources from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold deposits. The Company's projects include the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Quebec, Canada.

