Short Interest in Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Decreases By 60.0%

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Bénéteau from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:BTEAF remained flat at $$14.01 on Thursday. Bénéteau has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.01.

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

