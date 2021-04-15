Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRNNF shares. Barclays raised shares of Grand City Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

GRNNF remained flat at $$26.55 on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

