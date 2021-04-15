$120.67 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post $120.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.50 million and the lowest is $109.50 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $153.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $944.90 million to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Wedbush upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,712 shares of company stock valued at $844,417. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,745,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,992,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEAS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.29. 29,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,303. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.