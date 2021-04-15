Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TVE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of TVE traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$2.42. 1,104,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$722.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.46. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.48 and a 12 month high of C$2.47.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

