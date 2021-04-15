Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.91. 262,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,990,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBBY. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Standpoint Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

