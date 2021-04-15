Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Boosted by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 3.1% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $80.13 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.95. The company has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.