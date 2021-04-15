AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.68

AECOM (NYSE:ACM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.68 and last traded at $67.61, with a volume of 6402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Get AECOM alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.