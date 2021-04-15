AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.68

AECOM (NYSE:ACM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.68 and last traded at $67.61, with a volume of 6402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.43.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AECOM (NYSE:ACM)
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.
