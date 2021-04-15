Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Hits New 52-Week High at $902.50

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 902.50 ($11.79) and last traded at GBX 867.60 ($11.34), with a volume of 83838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 864.70 ($11.30).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 986 ($12.88) price target on the stock.

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

In other Auction Technology Group news, insider Scott Forbes bought 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84) per share, with a total value of £199,998 ($261,298.67).

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform in the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company operates marketplaces, such as proxibid.com, BidSpotter.com, the-saleroom.com, lot-tissimo.com, i-bidder.com, and BidSpotter.co.uk.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.