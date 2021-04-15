Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $753.74.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $20.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $806.66. 7,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,071. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $735.91 and its 200 day moving average is $751.32. The stock has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 89.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $488.00 and a 12 month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

