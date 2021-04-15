Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Raised to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

