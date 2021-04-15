Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Raised to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

