CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 343 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.8% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.84. 63,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,548. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $151.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

