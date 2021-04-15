Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 14 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,333.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,125.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3,184.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,245.00 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

