Parkside Investments LLC Sells 511 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $191.91. 108,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,789,540. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.88. The company has a market cap of $176.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.46.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

