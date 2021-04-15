HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 23.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $252.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $147.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.83.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

