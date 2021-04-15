VeraBank N.A. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

AMZN stock opened at $3,333.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,245.00 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,125.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,184.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

