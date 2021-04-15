U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Increased by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 3.2% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.28.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.