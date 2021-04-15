Parkside Investments LLC Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 662,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $130,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.99. The firm has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $141.22 and a 12-month high of $225.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.88.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

