Arvest Bank Trust Division Acquires 156 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tesla were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 278,330 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,685,949. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $732.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.76 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $702.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $665.33 and its 200 day moving average is $631.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

