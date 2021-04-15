OAX (OAX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OAX has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $35.60 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00067960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00019529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $463.11 or 0.00738661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00089558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.81 or 0.06260129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00033418 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.