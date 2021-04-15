The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $437.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $420.00 to $437.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.04.

GS stock opened at $335.35 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,559,314,000 after buying an additional 132,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,103,000 after buying an additional 110,499 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,057,000 after buying an additional 90,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,660,000 after buying an additional 597,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

