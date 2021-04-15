The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $437.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $420.00 to $437.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.31% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on GS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.04.
GS stock opened at $335.35 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,559,314,000 after buying an additional 132,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,103,000 after buying an additional 110,499 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $808,057,000 after buying an additional 90,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,660,000 after buying an additional 597,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
