REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, REPO has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $204,122.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00068260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00272023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.70 or 0.00739613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,750.87 or 1.00088611 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00022979 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.61 or 0.00865476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “REPOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.