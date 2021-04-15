Phore (PHR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27,721.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $11.60 million and approximately $27,721.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phore has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019197 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,843,285 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PHRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.