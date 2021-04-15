IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.60. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

IDXX traded up $12.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $526.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $497.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.89, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $251.22 and a twelve month high of $573.99.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

