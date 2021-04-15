$764.61 Million in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to post $764.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $771.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $761.90 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $651.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.22 million.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. VTB Capital downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

EPAM stock traded up $16.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $447.31. 5,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,589. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.67. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $193.22 and a 1 year high of $436.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $433,812.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,835 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

